By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, Sept 12 Brazil's decision to slash electricity costs next year should ease price pressures and help anchor inflation expectations, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Tombini reiterated that consumer price increases remain under control. Tombini noted that a recent jump in food prices caused by a drought in the United States should have a briefer, less intense impact than a similar event in 2010 and 2011.

"Policies that have been announced tend to help reduce costs of production and thus contain price pressures on the medium term," said Tombini.

Some analysts saw Tombini's remarks as a clear sign that policymakers are ready to keep the benchmark Selic rate near all-time lows for some time.

The central bank cut the Selic for the ninth straight time last month, to 7.5 percent, leaving the door open for an additional reduction as the economy recovers.

"He is transmitting the idea of a more favorable inflation outlook in the mid-term, which opens the possibility for the Selic to stay at 7.5 percent for a long time," said Flavio Serrano, chief economist at BES Investimento in Sao Paulo.

The yield on the interest rate futures contract due in October of 2013, a gauge of expectations for the level of the Selic by the end of next year, rose 13 basis points to 7.55 percent from Tuesday.

Lower electricity bills for businesses and homes starting in February will have a "significant" impact in slowing inflation, Tombini told senators. The central bank will gauge the impact in its September inflation report, he said.

President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday announced a series of measures to lower power costs of up to 28 percent for industries and 16 percent for households. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the move will help trim as much as 1 percentage point off inflation next year.

GRADUAL RECOVERY

The painfully slow pace recovery in Brazil and a weak global economy are seen helping annual inflation resuming its downward trend to the center of the official target range of 4.5 percent -- plus or minus two percentage points.

But higher food prices stoked inflation in August to its fastest pace for the month since 2007. Annual inflation rose to 5.24 percent in August from a 2-year low of 4.92 percent.

Tombini said economic activity is gradually picking up with industry's output showing signs of recovery, Tombini said, adding that he expects economic activity to be more "intense" this semester and the next.

Employment, real income and credit continue to sustain demand in the Brazilian economy and retail sales are expanding, the central bank governor said.

Tombini said the international scenario continues to be "very complex," with high market volatility, but that measures taken in Europe have reduced the risk of "extreme" events in the euro zone.