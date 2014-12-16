(Adds Tombini comments on size of swap program, context)
By Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 16 Brazil's central bank will keep
intervening in the foreign exchange market next year but could
reduce the scale of these operations, which are aimed at
countering the slide in the country's currency, the real, which
has stoked inflation.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini on Tuesday told
reporters the bank will decide in coming days whether it will
reduce the daily supply of currency swaps to as little as $50
million at the start of 2015 or keep it unchanged at $200
million.
Some investors had doubts on whether the bank would continue
selling these swaps next year after Tombini had previously said
the program has met its goals.
Still, his comments were not enough to fully ease investors'
fears of additional currency losses. The real trimmed
some losses after his comments but continued to trade around
2.73 per dollar, about 1.88 percent weaker from Monday's close.
In Brazil, currency swaps are derivatives that provide
protection against losses in the real and mimic an injection of
dollars in the futures market.
The sharp depreciation of the real, which touched near
10-year lows on Tuesday, is cited by the bank as one of the main
reasons for quickening inflation.
Tombini said the bank will keep an eye on the secondary
inflationary effects of a weaker real and rising regulated
prices to prevent them from spreading to the rest of the
economy.
A sharp drop in global commodities prices and prospects of
higher U.S. interests rates next year have put tremendous
pressure on the currencies of emerging nations in recent months.
Russia's rouble plunged more than 11 percent against
the dollar on Tuesday in its steepest intraday fall since the
Russian financial crisis in 1998 as confidence in the central
bank evaporated after an ineffective rate hike.
The Russian currency crisis caused a rout in emerging
markets as investors fled to less risky assets in developed
countries.
Brazil's Tombini repeated that the bank will not be
complacent with inflation that should peak in the first quarter
of next year, but then start a "long period of decline" toward
the 4.5 percent center of the official target.
The central bank stepped up its monetary tightening campaign
with a 50-basis-point rate hike on Dec. 3 in a bid to curb
above-target inflation and reinforce President Dilma Rousseff's
efforts to shift toward more market-friendly policies.
