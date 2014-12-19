BRASILIA Dec 18 Less public spending is crucial
for the Brazilian central bank to bring high inflation back to
the center of the official target in 2016, bank chief Alexandre
Tombini said on Thursday.
Speaking in a recorded interview with television news
network GloboNews, Tombini said the incoming finance minister,
Joaquim Levy, has signaled tighter fiscal policy ahead that
should ease pressure on prices.
"These policies are being consciously implemented in a
process to consolidate expenditures that will facilitate the
convergence of inflation to 4.5 percent in 2016," Tombini said.
The central bank aims to keep annual inflation at the center
of the official range of 2.5 percent and 6.5 percent.
Tombini repeated that the bank remains very vigilant and
that it will not be complacent with high inflation, which he
believes will peak in the first quarter of next year.
After that, inflation should start a "long period of
decline" that should bring it to the 4.5 percent center of the
target by late 2016, he added.
Since Tombini became head of the central in 2011, inflation
has remained well above the center of the target.
Inflation threatens to end this year above the ceiling of
the target for the first time in a decade.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)