* Tombini hints Selic could go back to double-digit levels

* C.bank to keep intervening in currency markets

SAO PAULO, June 17 Brazil's central bank will not shy away from hiking interest rates back to double-digit levels if inflation fails to slow, president Alexandre Tombini said in an interview published on Monday by a local newspaper.

"Monetary policy will do what needs to be done," Tombini told Valor. When asked if it could raise the Selic rate back to double-digit levels, he replied: "We don't have a limit, nor a budget (for the rate hike cycle)."

The central bank raised its benchmark Selic rate to 8.00 percent last month, the second increase in a row, after slashing it to 7.25 percent last year to boost the economy. Economists expect the bank to raise them to 9 percent in coming months, according to a weekly central bank survey.

Benchmark interest rates in Brazil have stayed above 10 percent for most years since the country's real currency was adopted in 1994.

Creating the conditions for keeping rates below that level was championed as one of President Dilma Rousseff's main achievements until high inflation started to eat into her record-high popularity rates and erode businesses' confidence.

Tombini also reiterated that the central bank will intervene in currency markets to reduce volatility, selling dollars in the spot market, offering swap contracts or auctioning off credit lines in dollars. The exchange rate will remain flexible, though, according to the interview.

"You never know if the exchange rate will go to 2.15 (per dollar), if it will improve, or if it will head towards 2.20."

Tombini also played down concerns about the impact of any measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve to scale back the massive stimulus offered in recent years to prop up its economy.

Fears of an imminent reversal of those policies have sent the real and other emerging market currencies lower in the past few weeks as investors anticipated capital outflows from developing countries.

"We know how to manage cashflows and we know how to manage money markets in times of stress. We were born in such environment," Tombini said.