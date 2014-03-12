SAO PAULO, March 12 Investment inflows into
Brazil remain "strong" so far in March, central bank president
Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday, adding that $9.2 billion
entered the country in the form of portfolio and foreign direct
investments in February.
Tombini told attendants at an event in São Paulo sponsored
by Goldman Sachs Group Inc that the pace of Brazil's economic
expansion this year should be similar to 2013's growth rate. He
added that the impact of monetary policy is "cumulative" and
"comes with a lag time," adding policies at the current moment
must stay "specially vigilant" of inflation.