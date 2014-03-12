SAO PAULO, March 12 Investment inflows into
Brazil remain "strong" so far in March, central bank president
Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday, adding that $9.2 billion
entered the country in the form of portfolio and foreign direct
investments in February.
Tombini told attendants at an event in São Paulo sponsored
by Goldman Sachs Group Inc that the pace of Brazil's economic
expansion this year should be similar to 2013's growth rate. He
said that the impact of monetary policy is "cumulative" and
"comes with a lag time," adding policies at the current moment
must stay "specially vigilant" of inflation.
Steady foreign investment has helped cover Brazil's growing
current account deficit, alleviating pressure on the foreign
exchange market. Brazil's trade deficit has
increased recently as the appetite for imports, especially fuel,
remains strong.
Rising interests rates have made Brazil more attractive to
foreign investors by offering a higher return. The central bank
is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest for a ninth
straight time in April to 11.00 percent, the
highest since early 2012.
The rate hikes started in April last year as policymakers
struggled to lower inflation expectations towards the midpoint
of their target range, or 4.5 percent.
Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose
more than expected last month, edging up 5.68 percent in the 12
months through February, Brazil's statistics agency
IBGE said earlier on Wednesday.