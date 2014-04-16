EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens in volatile trading amid nationwide strikes
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, April 28 The Brazilian real weakened
in volatile trading on Friday as traders assessed the
implications of nationwide strikes led by Brazilian unions to
protest President Michel Temer's austerity measures.
Some investors worried that the demonstrations could hamper
Temer's campaign to raise lawmaker support for reforms of the
country's pension system and labor laws, seen as key to lift
Latin America's largest economy from a deep recession.