UPDATE 1-UK complains to Twitter over withdrawal of access to user data
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA, Sept 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.168 billion in August, above market forecasts, in its sixth straight positive result this year, government data showed on Monday.
The median forecast of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a surplus of $300 million in August. The country posted a surplus of $1.58 billion in July. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler)
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the plan for "the biggest tax cut" in U.S. history due to be released later on Wednesday by the White House would cut the business tax rate to 15 percent, including for small businesses.