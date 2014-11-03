BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply prices secondary public offering of common stock
* Says secondary public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $47.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Nov 3 Brazil posted a trade deficit of $1.18 billion in October, government data showed on Monday, its second straight monthly gap that raises the risk of the country recording its first annual trade deficit in more than a decade.
The median forecast of 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a deficit of $1.4 billion in October. The country posted a deficit of $940 million in September. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says secondary public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $47.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, April 26 The yen edged lower on Wednesday, remaining under pressure as risk sentiment improved and safe haven demand eased, on relief over the first round of the French presidential election.