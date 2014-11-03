BRASILIA Nov 3 Brazil posted a trade deficit of $1.18 billion in October, government data showed on Monday, its second straight monthly gap that raises the risk of the country recording its first annual trade deficit in more than a decade.

The median forecast of 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a deficit of $1.4 billion in October. The country posted a deficit of $940 million in September. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)