* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.761 billion in May, government data showed on Monday, its best monthly result so far this year as a weaker local currency bolsters exports.
The country posted a trade surplus of $490 million in April.
Despite the positive result, Brazil's trade balance remains in the red so far this year with a deficit of $2.305 billion due to a drop in the price of key exports such as iron ore and soy. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.