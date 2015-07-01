DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
BRASILIA, July 1 Brazil had a trade surplus of $4.527 billion in June, government data showed on Wednesday, above market estimates for a surplus of $4 billion.
The country posted a trade surplus of $2.76 billion in May.
After running a deficit at the start of 2015, Brazil's trade balance has turned positive with a surplus of $2.222 billion in the first six months of the year as a weaker local currency bolsters exports and a shrinking economy weighs on imports. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
