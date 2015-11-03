BRASILIA Nov 3 Brazil posted a trade surplus of
$1.996 billion in October, trade ministry data showed on
Tuesday, its eighth straight positive monthly result as imports
plunge due to a deepening recession in Latin America's top
economy.
The latest surplus was above market estimates for a surplus
of $1.16 billion.
A crippling recession and a weaker local currency have
dragged down demand for imports in Brazil while improving
conditions for local exporters.
So far this year Brazil has an accumulated trade surplus of
$12.244 billion, on track to revert the deficit it recorded last
year.
(Reporting by Cezar Raizer; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)