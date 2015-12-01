BRASILIA Dec 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of
$1.197 billion in November, trade ministry data showed on
Tuesday, in another positive result that assures the
commodities' powerhouse will record a surplus this year after a
hefty deficit in 2014.
The latest surplus was below market estimates for a surplus
of $1.3 billion.
A crippling recession and a weaker local currency have
dragged down demand for imports in Brazil while improving
conditions for local exporters.
So far this year Brazil has an accumulated trade surplus of
$13.442 billion. Last year, Brazil had a deficit of $3.9
billion, its first in 14 years.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto)