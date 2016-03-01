Saudi minister of finance says local debt expected to be start again Q2 or Q3
May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.
BRASILIA, March 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of of $3.043 billion in February, government data showed on Tuesday, above market estimates as a weaker local currency slows the flow of goods into the country.
Imports totaled $10.305 billion and exports $13.348 billion, the Trade Ministry reported. The market expected a trade surplus of $2.57 billion in February, according to a Reuters survey of 12 analysts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alan Crosby)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.