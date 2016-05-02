BRASILIA May 2 Brazil posted a trade balance of of $4.8 billion in April, government data showed on Monday, a record surplus for the month and slightly above market estimates for a balance of $4.7 billion.

Imports totaled $10.513 billion and exports $15.374 billion, the trade ministry reported. So far this year the country accumulated a trade surplus of $13.249 billion as a weaker real bolsters exports while a recession drags down imports. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)