BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus
of of $6.437 billion in May, government data showed
on Wednesday, the largest surplus ever for the month of May and
above market estimates.
Imports totaled $11.134 billion and exports $17.571 billion,
the Trade Ministry reported. The market expected a surplus of
$5.5 billion.
A weaker real and a recession in its second year have
dragged down imports while prompting local producers to increase
their exports.
