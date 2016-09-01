Dubai government secures $3 billion financing for airports expansion
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.
BRASILIA, Sept 1 Brazil recorded a trade surplus of $4.140 billion in August, government data showed on Thursday, the biggest surplus posted for that month in ten years.
The result was slightly smaller than market expectations for a surplus of $4.2 billion, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Silvio Cascione, editing by G Crosse)
NEW DELHI, May 14 India has not sent an official delegation to attend the "Belt and Road Forum" in Beijing and instead criticised China's global initiative, warning of an "unsustainable debt burden" for countries involved.