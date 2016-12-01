BRASILIA Dec 1 Brazil recorded a trade surplus of $4.758 billion in November, government data showed on Thursday, the biggest surplus posted for that month since 1989 and more than double the $2.3 billion surplus recorded in October.

The result was larger than market expectations for a surplus of $3.0 billion, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)