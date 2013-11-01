BRIEF-S&P says Romania 'BBB-/A-3' ratings affirmed, outlook stable
* s&p - ratings are supported by romania's moderate external and government debt, amid reasonably firm growth prospects
BRASILIA Nov 1 Brazil posted a trade deficit of $224 million in October, the Trade Ministry said on Friday.
The result was well below expectations for a $1.2 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Comparative figures were not immeditately available.
* Neutron Holdings Inc files to say it raised about $12.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o5Zsdr)