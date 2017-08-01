FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Brazil July trade surplus record $6.3 bln, slightly below estimates
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Apple doubles down on China as rivals pull ahead
Technology
Apple doubles down on China as rivals pull ahead
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
U.S.
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 13 hours ago

Brazil July trade surplus record $6.3 bln, slightly below estimates

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.298 billion last month, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly below analyst forecasts but still the biggest for the month on record.

Exports totaled $18.769 billion and imports $12.471 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $6.39 billion, according to their median forecast, following a surplus of $7.195 billion in June. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.