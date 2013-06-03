* Brazil records May trade surplus $760 mln, below expectations

* Brazil posted surplus of $2.9 bln a year ago

* Weak trade result contributing to weaker local currency

BRASILIA, June 3 Brazil's trade surplus shrank to $760 million in May, down 74 percent from a year ago and the smallest surplus for that month in 11 years, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday.

The result was far below market expectations of a $1.8 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

A fall in the prices of key commodities such as soy and crude oil have hampered Brazilian exports while the country's imports are booming.

In the first five months of the year, Brazil has accumulated a trade deficit of $5.39 billion - a sharp contrast from the $6.26 billion surplus it recorded in the same period last year, according to official figures.

That wide trade gap has added to a deficit in the balance of payments that last week helped drag the country's currency, the real, to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in four years.