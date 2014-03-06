RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 Brazil recorded its
largest February trade deficit ever, deepening a trade gap this
year that underscores the uncompetitiveness of local industry
and a voracious appetite for imports.
The commodities powerhouse posted a trade deficit
of $2.125 billion in February, the trade ministry
said on Thursday, its second straight monthly shortfall.
The deficit was below market expectations for a $3.05
billion gap, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts
surveyed by Reuters. The country posted a deficit of $4.06
billion in January, its largest monthly trade gap ever.
Last year the country posted a February trade deficit of
$1.279 billion.
The trade balance is a serious challenge for Brazil, which
is struggling with weaker demand for its exports due to a
still-subdued global economy. Low productivity among Brazilian
manufacturers, meanwhile, has made their products less
competitive against those of foreign rivals.
The worsening trade position raises additional concerns
about weakness in Brazil's currency, the real, and
persistently high inflation. As slowing exports and foreign
investment reduce the inflow of dollars to the economy, a weaker
real makes imports more costly.
A drop in the prices of some Brazilian exports like soy and
economic problems in neighboring Argentina have raised fears
that Brazil may post a smaller trade surplus than last year or
even a deficit.
In 2013, Brazil posted its smallest trade surplus in more
than a decade as imports of fuel and consumer goods gained speed
while exports eased.
Exports of raw materials fell 8.5 percent in February on an
annual basis to $7.17 billion, the trade ministry said.
Semi-manufactured goods exports retreated 8.7 percent, while
manufactured products slipped 9.2 percent.
Imports in February were marked by a 2 percent rise in
consumer goods and a 7.9 percent increase in fuels and
lubricants.