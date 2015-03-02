HIGHLIGHTS-French presidential election at 0045 GMT
May 8 Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron has been elected French president by a wider than expected margin after defeating far-right Marine Le Pen with about 66 percent of the votes.
BRASILIA, March 2 Brazil posted a trade deficit of $2.842 billion in February, government data showed on Monday.
That was wider than a deficit of $2.2 billion expected by nine analysts surveyed by Reuters. The country posted a deficit of $3.174 billion in January. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
AUSTIN, Texas, May 7 Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Sunday a measure to punish "sanctuary cities," despite a plea from police chiefs of the state's biggest cities to halt the bill they said would hinder their ability to fight crime.