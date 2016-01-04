(Adds official comments and data details)
By Alonso Soto and Cesar Raizer
BRASILIA Jan 4 Brazil returned to a trade
surplus in 2015 as the worst recession in 25 years and a slump
in the real currency damped demand for imports in Latin
America's largest economy, data showed on Monday.
Brazil posted a trade surplus of $19.681 billion for last
year, rebounding from a deficit of $4 billion in 2014, according
to Trade Ministry figures.
A 33 percent depreciation of the real against the dollar
helped to prevent exports from collapsing, despite dwindling
commodities demand from top trade partner China. The deepening
recession at home, meanwhile, curtailed import demand.
"It is good for the balance to return to positive territory,
but the main reason by far is the drop in imports caused by the
recession," said Welber Barral, head of Brasilia-based economic
and political consultancy Barral M Jorge.
Exports fell 14 percent to $191.134 billion in 2015 compared
with the previous year, while imports sank a massive 24 percent
during the same period. Imports of key capital goods, like
machinery and auto parts, dropped sharply in 2015.
While export volumes increased in 2015, the drop in prices
of key Brazilian exports such as soy, oil and iron ore dragged
down the total value of sales abroad.
Barral, a former international trade secretary, said sales
abroad are likely to recover in 2016 as shrinking local demand
forces industries to export their output. The weaker real is
also expected to help exporters by reducing local costs.
Political turmoil and the country's deepest recession since
the 1990s sparked a steep decline in the real last year against
the dollar, making it the world's worst-performing major
currency.
It slid more than 2 percent on Monday after weak data from
China suggested the world's second-largest economy, surpassed
only the by United States, continues to slow.
The weaker currency "is the main reason why we believe
exports will increase in 2016," Daniel Godinho, foreign trade
secretary, told reporters. "We already see signs of the positive
impact that the currency is having on exports in sectors such as
textiles and cars."
Godinho reiterated that the government expects a trade
surplus of $35 billion in 2016.
He added that the Mercosur trade bloc, made up of Brazil,
Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela, expects to exchange
product offers with the European Union in the first quarter and
possibly ink a trade deal during the year.
($1 = 4.0660 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Alan Crosby
and Dan Grebler)