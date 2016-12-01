(Adds data on exports and imports, year-to-date surplus)

BRASILIA Dec 1 Brazil recorded a trade surplus of $4.758 billion in November, government data showed on Thursday, the biggest surplus posted for that month since at least 1989 and more than double the $2.3 billion surplus recorded in October.

The result was larger than market expectations for a surplus of $3.0 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Exports totaled $16.220 billion and imports $11.463 billion.

Economists in a weekly central bank poll expect a trade surplus of $47 billion in 2016, more than double last year's result, after a severe recession curbed demand for imports.

Brazil's trade surplus so far this year has risen to $43.282 billion, a record for the period. A steady inflow of dollars has helped strengthen the Brazilian currency by more than 13 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)