GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
(Corrects deficit figure in headline and first paragraph)
SAO PAULO Feb 2 Brazil posted a trade deficit of $3.174 billion in January, government data showed on Monday.
The median forecast of 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a deficit of $3 billion. The country posted a surplus of $0.29 billion in December. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Apple Inc sold fewer iPhones than expected in the first three months of the year, but that bare statistic hides an important bright spot for the company. The average selling price of an iPhone grew more than it has since the days of the iPhone 6.