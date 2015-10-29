BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's government has paid about a third of the 50 billion reais ($12.72 billion) it owed to state-run lenders as of late 2014, Treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday.
He added that he estimated the Treasury's debt to date to state-run banks currently stood "slightly above" 50 billion reais.
Saintive said the National Treasury is in talks with state development bank BNDES to erase a debt of around 30 billion reais, as Reuters reported this week.
($1 = 3.9317 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto and W Simon)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)