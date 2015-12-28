BRASILIA Dec 28 The Brazilian government will pay all or nearly all of its massive debts with state-run banks by Wednesday, interim Treasury chief Otavio Ladeira said on Monday.

The government owes 57 billion reais ($14.75 billion) to state-run banks and funds.

Ladeira said the government will detail the repayments by Wednesday. ($1 = 3.8636 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)