BRASILIA, Sept 29 Brazil may extend a program of
daily interventions in the local government debt market if
needed to stabilize borrowing costs, National Treasury Secretary
Marcelo Saintive said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Saintive said the local
debt market remains "extremely volatile" at this point but added
that the Treasury has enough funds to intervene.
The Treasury announced on Thursday that it would conduct
daily auctions to sell or repurchase fixed-rate notes known as
NTN-Fs until Oct 2 to provide liquidity to local bondholders.
