BRIEF-Applied Development updates on capital injection agreement
* Co, Nantong Ronghui, Herong and Yancheng Herong entered into capital injection agreement
BRASILIA May 12 Brazil's Treasury is negotiating lending about 30 billion reais ($13.52 billion) to state-run development bank BNDES this year, a source at the Finance Ministry told Reuters on Monday. ($1 = 2.2192 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* Co, Nantong Ronghui, Herong and Yancheng Herong entered into capital injection agreement
* On 23 Jan company and shui on development entered into a purchase agreement with standard chartered bank and deutsche bank
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Citigroup Inc mortage units have been fined $28.8 million for keeping home borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure and making it difficult for them to apply for relief, the U.S. consumer finance watchdog said on Monday.