BRASILIA, March 24 Brazil's national unemployment rate rose to 9.5 percent in the three months through January, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, slightly above market expectations in a Reuters poll.

The median forecast of 14 economists surveyed by Reuters projected the unemployment rate at 9.3 percent. Brazil's jobless rate has risen sharply from 6.5 percent at end-2014 as the country entered its worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)