UPDATE 2-Adecco sees Macron election fuelling job growth in France
* Staffing group sees growth momentum continuing (Adds comments from CFO, CEO, shares and additional details)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate in January jumped a full percentage point from the previous month, to 5.3 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The number was above the median forecast of 5.0 percent in a Reuters poll of 25 economists. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* Staffing group sees growth momentum continuing (Adds comments from CFO, CEO, shares and additional details)
* Attention back on tightening monetary outlook for Europe, U.S.