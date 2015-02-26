RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate in January jumped a full percentage point from the previous month, to 5.3 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The number was above the median forecast of 5.0 percent in a Reuters poll of 25 economists. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)