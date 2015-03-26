RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose more than expected in February to 5.9 percent, the highest since June 2013, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The number was above the median forecast of 5.7 percent in a Reuters poll of 31 economists. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)