BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's national unemployment rate remained at 9.0 percent in the three months through December, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, slightly below market expectations in a Reuters poll.

The median forecast of 16 economists surveyed by Reuters projected the unemployment rate at 9.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Brazil's jobless rate rose sharply from 6.5 percent at end-2014 as the country entered its worst recession in decades.

