SAO PAULO May 23 Brazil's jobless rate rose unexpectedly in April to 5.8 percent from 5.7 percent in March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Despite the uptick, that was the lowest jobless rate for the month of April since the beginning of the data series in 2002.

The number was above the median forecast of 5.6 percent in a Reuters survey of 23 economists. The estimates ranged from 5.5 percent to 5.9 percent.