BRASILIA May 31 Brazil's unemployment rate rose for a fourth straight month and salaries dropped as a severe recession entered a second year, data showed on Tuesday.

Brazil's national unemployment rate rose to 11.2 percent in the three months through April compared with 10.9 percent for the three months through March. The rate was above market expectations for a jobless rate of 11.1 percent in a Reuters poll.

April's unemployment rate is Brazil's highest since a new survey replaced a narrower monthly calculation that covered only six metropolitan areas. The new data series goes back to 2012, and the rate hit a low of 6.2 percent at the end of 2013.

Wages discounted for inflation dropped 0.7 percent from the first quarter and 3.3 percent from a year earlier to an average of 1,962 reais ($547), statistics agency IBGE said.

Brazil's economy is expected to contract nearly 4 percent for a second straight year in 2016 as a ballooning budget deficit and a corruption scandal put President Dilma Rousseff on the brink of impeachment.

The unemployment rate is set to continue rising and unlikely to drop before 2018, according to most economists surveyed in a recent Reuters poll. An estimated 11.4 million workers were unsuccessful in finding a job between February and April, according to the IBGE survey. ($1 = 3.5842 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)