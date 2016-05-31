(Adds historical comparison)
BRASILIA May 31 Brazil's unemployment rate rose
for a fourth straight month and salaries dropped as a severe
recession entered a second year, data showed on Tuesday.
Brazil's national unemployment rate rose to 11.2 percent in
the three months through April compared with 10.9
percent for the three months through March. The rate was above
market expectations for a jobless rate of 11.1 percent in a
Reuters poll.
April's unemployment rate is Brazil's highest since a new
survey replaced a narrower monthly calculation that
covered only six metropolitan areas. The new data series goes
back to 2012, and the rate hit a low of 6.2 percent at the end
of 2013.
Wages discounted for inflation dropped 0.7 percent from the
first quarter and 3.3 percent from a year earlier to an average
of 1,962 reais ($547), statistics agency IBGE said.
Brazil's economy is expected to contract nearly 4 percent
for a second straight year in 2016 as a ballooning budget
deficit and a corruption scandal put President Dilma Rousseff on
the brink of impeachment.
The unemployment rate is set to continue rising and unlikely
to drop before 2018, according to most economists surveyed in a
recent Reuters poll. An estimated 11.4 million workers were
unsuccessful in finding a job between February and April,
according to the IBGE survey.
($1 = 3.5842 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jeffrey Benkoe)