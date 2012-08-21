* June jobless rate has not been published yet due to strike
* Data release scheduled for Thursday, 9 a.m. (1200 GMT
* Median of 17 forecasts points to 5.8 pct rate in July
SAO PAULO, Aug 21 A partial strike in Brazil's
statistics agency may postpone the release of July's national
jobless rate, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.
It would be the second delay in a row for the indicator,
which is key to assess whether Brazil, the world's sixth-largest
economy, is well-placed for a rebound in coming months.
July's job market report is currently scheduled for
Thursday, at 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT). Economists expect a
5.8 percent unemployment rate on a non-seasonally
adjusted basis, according to the median of 17 forecasts, the
same level registered in May.
June's national data has not been published yet because the
strike has affected the analysis of job market data from Rio de
Janeiro, Brazil's second largest city and host of the 2016
Olympic Games.
Only regional data for other cities were released last
month, which may occur again this time, the spokeswoman said.
The strike is part of a wider government workers' campaign
for salary rises. Protests began with professors walking out of
federal universities in May and have already affected a broad
range of services, from inspections of grain exports to security
controls in airports.
President Dilma Rousseff has resisted so far, saying the
government must tighten its belt to make room for low interest
rates to allow higher growth rates.
Economic activity in Brazil rose at the fastest
pace in 15 months in July, fueling hopes of a recovery after a
near-recession in the past few quarters.
Brazil's main growth engines have been strong retail sales
and services growth, boosted by low unemployment levels.
If the analysts' median forecast for July unemployment is
confirmed, that would be the lowest rate for the month since the
current data series was introduced in 2001. It would compare to
an all-time low of 4.7 percent hit in December.
Estimates for the rate ranged from 5.5 to 6.0 percent.
Brazil's unemployment rate is taken from a survey conducted in
six of Brazil's largest urban areas.