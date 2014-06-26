(Adds background and Sao Paulo jobless rate, paragraphs 4-6)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 The release of Brazil's May unemployment rate has been postponed due to a month-long strike at the national statistics agency IBGE, the agency said on Thursday.

The strike affected analysis of data from two metropolitan areas, Salvador and Porto Alegre, IBGE said.

The data had been due to be out at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday.

The strike is one of a wave of labor disputes that have disrupted everything from bus service to routine police work this year. Last year, another strike at IBGE delayed the release of the June jobless rate.

Brazil's unemployment rate stood at 4.9 percent in April, near a record low, as an increasing number of teenagers and young adults have opted out of the labor force to dedicate more time to training.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, the jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent in May from 5.2 percent in April, IBGE said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)