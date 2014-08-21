BRASILIA Aug 21 Brazilian statistics agency
IBGE will release unemployment data for May through August on
Sept. 25 after a strike disrupted the country's main job market
survey, it said on Thursday.
Release of Brazil's July unemployment rate was originally
scheduled for Thursday morning.
The strike by IBGE workers ended last week after nearly
three months. It was one of a wave of labor disputes that have
hit industries and public services as diverse as banking, urban
bus transport and the police this year. Last year, another
strike at IBGE delayed the release of the June jobless rate.
Brazil's unemployment rate stood at 4.9 percent
in April, near a record low, as an increasing number of
teenagers and young adults opted out of the labor force to
dedicate more time to training.
But job creation has slowed sharply after more than three
years of meager economic growth, suggesting the unemployment
rate could climb higher in coming months, according to some
economists. Factories and retailers have already started to lay
off workers in some areas, recent government data showed.
