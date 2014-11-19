(Adds data on wages, job growth)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 19 Brazil's unemployment
rate fell unexpectedly in October despite widening layoffs in
manufacturing and construction, in welcome news for President
Dilma Rousseff's plan to shore up public finances without
painful economic adjustments.
Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate
fell to 4.7 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September,
statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The number was below
the median forecast of 4.9 percent in a poll of 28 economists.
It was the lowest unemployment rate for October since the
beginning of the current data series in 2002. The unemployment
rate has remained near record lows despite weaker job growth
mostly because many young adults passed up entering the work
force to dedicate more time to training.
Labor Ministry data released earlier this week showed
Brazil's economy unexpectedly trimmed 30,283 net payroll jobs
in October, the worst reading for the month since
the data series began in 1999.
The IBGE unemployment rate covers only Brazil's six major
urban areas, whereas the payroll numbers released by the Labor
Ministry include smaller cities and farms.
The number of Brazilians with jobs rose 0.8 percent from
September and remained unchanged from October last year at 23.3
million. The number of people who failed to find a job was
unchanged from September, dropping 10.1 percent from October
2013 to 1.1 million.
Inflation-adjusted wages rose 4.0 percent from October 2013
to an average of 2.122,10 reais ($818) a month. That was 2.3
percent higher than in September.
Economists warn the unemployment rate could rise in coming
months as economic growth is set to remain weak at best.
Potential budget cuts and tax hikes, which many economists say
are necessary to secure Brazil's investment grade, could weigh
on employment, in a setback for a country widely praised for its
efforts on fighting poverty.
Rousseff is expected to reshuffle her economic team in
coming days and could pick a market-friendly candidate for the
Finance Ministry. She has cited job growth as one of her top
priorities in her second term, along with fiscal responsibility.
($1 = 2.5941 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione
and Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)