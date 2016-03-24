(Adds data, political context)
BRASILIA, March 24 The number of jobless
Brazilians has risen by almost three million people since last
year as Brazil sinks deeper into its worst recession in a
generation, according to data released on Thursday by statistics
agency IBGE.
The increasing ranks of unemployed have fueled discontent
with the unpopular government of President Dilma Rousseff, who
is battling to survive impeachment efforts in Congress as a
political storm grows over a massive corruption scandal.
The unemployment rate in the three months through January
rose to 9.5 percent from 6.8 percent for the same
period a year ago, the IBGE said.
The increase was above market expectations in a Reuters poll
that projected unemployment of 9.3 percent.
The number of people out of work by the end of January rose
to 9.6 million, an increase of 2.8 million or 42.4 percent from
a year earlier, both record numbers for the IBGE's household
unemployment survey.
More than 2 million are set to lose unemployment benefits by
June, according to data obtained by Reuters, threatening to
erode support for Rousseff among her core working class
supporters when she needs them most.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier e Camila Moreira; Writing by
Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)