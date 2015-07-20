(Adds Volpon comments and context)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 20 The liklihood of Brazilian
inflation reaching the midpoint of an official target range next
year is growing more feasible, central bank director Tony Volpon
said on Monday, hinting authorities may not need to raise rates
much further to anchor expectations.
Speaking to investors in Sao Paulo, Volpon said an ongoing
economic adjustment was likely to bring down inflation
expectations in 2016.
Volpon said a cooling job market after years of record-low
unemployment should usher in a "strong disinflationary process
that will become more evident throughout 2016."
A surge in the price of government-controlled prices such as
electricity and a weaker local currency has lifted inflation to
nearly 9 percent, or twice as much as the 4.5 percent center of
the target.
Volpon said the impact of the adjustment of these relative
prices are likely to ease sharply in coming months. Volpon added
that tighter fiscal policies are likely to take a greater toll
on inflation in the coming months.
"The effects of the economic policy should show greater
potency in 2016," Volpon said. "Despite many uncertainties that
we face today, reaching the target by late 2016 is feasible and
a desirable monetary policy strategy."
The central bank has come under great pressure to halt the
rate-hiking cycle that started in October to prevent further
harm to an economy expected to contract 1.7 percent his year.
Volpon said that the bank's acknowledgment that inflation
expectations are falling does not mean it is done raising rates.
"I will vote to raise rates until inflation expectations are
at the center of the target in 2016," said Volpon, adding it was
too early to think about cutting rates. "Our monetary policy
strategy continues to be the same."
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing
by Christian Plumb and Diane Craft)