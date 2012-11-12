* BNDES financing $90.2 million power plant in Ecuador

* Odebrecht returns to Andean country after 2008 expulsion

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 12 Brazilian state development bank BNDES will finance construction of a hydroelectric plant in Ecuador, a sign Brazil is mending relations with the government of President Rafael Correa after a 2008 dispute over another power project.

The BNDES approved a loan worth $90.2 million for the construction of the Manduriacu power plant in northern Ecuador, a spokesman for the state-owned bank said on Monday.

The deal marks the return of Odebrecht, a privately held Brazilian builder that is among the most active and international of Brazil's infrastructure contractors, to Ecuador after being expelled from the country four years ago.

Back then, Correa frayed ties with Brazil when he expelled Odebrecht, alleging the company built a faulty hydroelectric plant on the San Francisco river and illegally raised the price of the job. Odebrecht rejected any charges of wrongdoing.

Correa then launched an international suit to halt payments on a $243 million loan by the BNDES for the project, but lost the case.

Until now, the BNDES had not approved any new loans to Ecuadorean projects, even though the country has been servicing its debt with the bank in a timely manner. The new agreement is expected to be signed in the next few days, Brazil's daily Valor Economico reported.

BNDES, based in Rio de Janeiro, last year disbursed almost twice as much in loans as the World Bank. In April, the bank said it planned to disburse up to 150 billion reais (about $73 billion) in 2012.