BRASILIA Feb 1 The Brazilian government will
speed up payments to education companies under a college loan
programme known as Fies, Education Minister Aloizio Mercadante
said in an interview with newspaper Valor Economico on Monday.
Last year, the government unexpectedly changed the rules
governing the loan programme, slashing financing and slowing
down payments to companies as part of an effort to cut costs and
replenish the country's overdrawn public accounts.
The regulatory changes led to a collapse in the share prices
of education companies such as Estacio Participacoes SA
, GAEC Educacao SA and Kroton Educacional
SA, the world's largest for-profit education firm.
Mercadante also said the number of new Fies slots this year
will remain stable at around 315,000.
"In all parts of the world student loan programmes go
through adjustments. That happened with the student loan
programme in the United States too," Mercadante was quoted as
saying.
Brazil's private education sector boomed between 2011 and
2014 as the government committed roughly 26 billion reais
($6.51 billion) to the Fies program.
($1 = 3.9958 Brazilian reais)
