By Brian Winter and Anthony Boadle
| SAO PAULO/BRASILIA
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Aug 21 When Brazil's
notoriously private President Dilma Rousseff showed up in her
kitchen cooking pasta in a campaign TV ad this week, it was one
of the clearest signs yet that the country's October election is
up for grabs.
Rousseff and other candidates are shifting strategies and
showing rarely seen sides of their personalities in what
suddenly looks like a tight three-way race following this week's
late entry of popular environmentalist Marina Silva.
Popular with young voters for her authenticity and tough
stance on corruption, Silva joined the field following the death
of her party's previous candidate in a plane crash.
Her presence forces Rousseff and other contenders to show a
more human side of themselves - as in the kitchen scene - while
also doubling down on the message that Brazilian voters most
want to hear in this election: Change.
About two-thirds of Brazilian voters have said in polls they
want change from their next government, reflecting broad
disenchantment with a stagnant economy, corruption, and poor
public services such as healthcare and education.
Silva's anti-establishment record, including her resignation
from the ruling Workers' Party in 2009 following a dispute over
Amazon deforestation, gives her enormous appeal for disgruntled
voters, many of whom participated in huge street protests
against the political elite last year.
A poll this week showed Rousseff in first place ahead of the
Oct. 5 vote and Silva neck-and-neck for second with Senator
Aecio Neves, a business-friendly candidate.
But Silva held a slight lead over Rousseff in the event of a
second round runoff on Oct. 26, which polls show is likely.
Even before Silva's candidacy, Rousseff was trying to
harness or at least acknowledge public dissatisfaction, as seen
in her official campaign slogan: "More Changes, More Future."
Some Workers' Party officials privately acknowledge it's not
easy for a party that has run Brazil for 12 years to present
itself as an enemy of the status quo.
But they say they will continue to do so, by arguing in TV
ads that Rousseff's experience, sober demeanor and broad party
support make her better positioned to address Brazil's complex
problems than Silva, who has a reputation for unpredictability
and fighting with even her own allies.
"You'll hear 'change, change, change,' even more than
before," one party official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity to discuss strategy. "We cannot allow Marina or Aecio
to be the owners of that word."
'WE UNDERSTAND THEY'RE MAD'
In many ways, Rousseff's campaign seems to be trying to
rebrand "change" in voters' minds as the progress the party made
in reducing poverty and inequality over the past decade, a
period that saw a long, commodities-fueled economic boom.
"Don't allow change to stop. Don't let Brazil stop
changing," Rousseff's popular predecessor and political mentor,
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said in a TV ad for her campaign that
aired on Thursday.
Rousseff's other ads have featured an off-screen announcer
who cited a litany of flattering statistics - 36 million
Brazilians lifted out of poverty, 12 million jobs created - and
then declared it was the country in the world that has "most
changed its socioeconomic profile."
Meanwhile, the ads have shown a humility that was often
missing from the party's rhetoric during the boom years - a move
one adviser said was geared to reassure voters that "we
understand they're mad."
Rousseff recognized that the economy has slowed "a bit,"
which she blamed on crises in Europe and elsewhere. "We're not
an island," she said.
Many economists say her left-leaning policies are also to
blame for scaring investors and reducing average growth to just
under 2 percent during her rule, half the pace Brazil enjoyed
last decade.
In another implicit recognition of recent problems, Lula
began one ad by saying: "My second term was better than my
first. With Dilma, I'm certain it will be the same way."
Neves, the candidate for the centrist Brazilian Social
Democracy Party (PSDB), is also modifying his approach to
capture dissatisfied voters following Silva's entry to the race,
while combating his own reputation in some circles as a bon
vivant who lacks the gravitas to be president.
Neves' first TV ad featured him in a dark suit and tie,
giving a speech that mentioned the word "change" at least six
times and featured soaring, patriotic rhetoric that would not
have been out of place at a party convention.
A PSDB source said Neves would concentrate more in coming
weeks on building his support among poorer Brazilians since
Silva is likely, at least in the short term, to attract
educated, richer voters who had previously been undecided.
Sources with both the Rousseff and Neves campaigns say they
will wait to see what kind of messages Silva embraces, and
whether she continues to rise in polls, before deciding whether
to "go negative" and attack her.
Diego Brandy, an Argentine who is helping with the political
strategy for Silva's campaign, said her team is still trying to
figure out its next moves following the death of the Brazilian
Socialist Party's previous candidate, Eduardo Campos.
Whatever happens, the campaign will continue the broad,
non-aggressive approach seen under Campos, Brandy said. "We will
not hit back."
(Writing by Brian Winter; Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran
Murray)