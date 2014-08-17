By Paulo Whitaker
| RECIFE, Brazil
RECIFE, Brazil Aug 17 Tens of thousands of
Brazilians gathered on Sunday in the northeastern city of Recife
to bid farewell to presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, killed
in a plane crash four days ago, as debate swirled about the
impact of his death on the October election.
Locals waited hours in line to pay their respects in front
of Campos' coffin and watch an open-air mass attended by a
number of Brazilian officials, including President Dilma
Rousseff and her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. She was
briefly booed on her arrival.
Campos, a former governor of the Pernambuco state, was
mourned at the entrance of the gubernatorial palace in a
ceremony with intense media coverage.
"We lost a leader, one of the best governors that Pernambuco
ever had," said Luiza Silva, 58, who criticized the presence of
Campos' political opponents at his funeral.
The death of Campos, who was running third in opinion polls,
is expected to upend Brazil's presidential race as it catapulted
his running mate, renowned environmentalist Marina Silva, to the
head of the presidential ticket of the Brazilian Socialist
Party.
"I have the sense of responsibility and commitment imposed
by the loss of Campos," Silva told journalists as she landed in
Recife on Saturday. A devout Christian, she said an act of
"divine providence" spared her from being with Campos in the
private jet that crashed last Wednesday.
While the PSB, as Campos' party is known, is scheduled to
officially launch Silva's candidacy on Wednesday, a first
opinion poll showing the new political scenario is expected to
be released on Monday.
The outpouring of public sympathy for Campos may at least
initially translate into a popularity boost for Silva, who won
nearly 20 percent of the votes when she first ran for president
in 2010.
Pollsters and political commentators forecast that Silva is
likely to come ahead of or statistically tie in second place
with Senator Aecio Neves, an opposition presidential candidate
who is running on a market-friendly platform.
Brazil's first-round vote is scheduled for Oct. 5. Rousseff,
the incumbent president, leads opinion polls.
Some analysts said that if Silva makes it to a second-round
runoff on Oct. 26, she will probably be a tougher contender than
Neves as she is more likely to appeal to younger voters who are
disillusioned with Brazil's political establishment.
Silva also has a loyal following among evangelical voters,
an increasingly influential demographic in Brazil.
(Reporting by Paulo Whitaker; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Jan Paschal)