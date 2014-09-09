BRASILIA, Sept 9 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has narrowed environmentalist Marina Silva's lead in a likely second-round presidential election runoff in October to three percentage points from six points two weeks ago, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

Silva would win the runoff by 45.5 percent of voter support against 42.7 percent for Rousseff, who has gained five percentage points since the previous survey by polling firm MDA.

The MDA poll commissioned by the transport industry lobby CNT surveyed 2,002 people between Sept 5-7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)