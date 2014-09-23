RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 23 President Dilma Rousseff
and environmentalist Marina Silva are tied in a likely
second-round runoff to Brazil's presidential election next
month, a new poll showed on Tuesday.
Rousseff would have 41 percent of the votes against 41
percent for Silva if the runoff were held today, according to
the survey by the Ibope polling firm.
In first-round voting, scheduled for Oct. 5, Rousseff has 38
percent voter support and Silva 29 percent. That compares with
36 percent for Rousseff and 30 percent for Silva in the previous
Ibope poll a week ago. Support for centrist candidate Aecio
Neves held at 19 percent.
If no candidate wins an outright majority in the first
round, the election will be decided in a runoff between the top
two vote-getters on Oct. 26.
The new Ibope poll surveyed 3,010 respondents nationwide
between Sept 18-23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus
two percentage points. It was commissioned by media conglomerate
Globo Comunicações and was broadcast on TV Globo nightly news
program.
