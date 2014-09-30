SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff widened her lead ahead of Sunday's presidential
election and would defeat environmentalist Marina Silva in an
expected runoff vote, pollster Ibope showed late on Tuesday.
Rousseff of the ruling Workers' Party has 42 percent of
voter support in a runoff, while Silva has 38 percent, the Ibope
poll showed, according to TV Globo news program Jornal Nacional.
In the prior Ibope poll a week ago, Rousseff and Silva were tied
at 41 percent.
Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday. If no candidate wins
an outright majority, the election will be decided in a runoff
between the top two vote-getters on Oct. 26.
In first-round voting, support for Rousseff reached 39
percent, compared with 38 percent a week ago. Support for Silva
slipped to 25 percent from 29 percent. Support for Aecio Neves,
candidate of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, remained
unaltered at 19 percent.
The new Ibope poll surveyed 2,002 respondents nationwide
between Sept 25 and Sept 30 and has a margin of error of plus or
minus two percentage points. It was commissioned by media
conglomerate Globo Comunicações and the results were broadcast
on TV Globo.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Eduardo Simões in São Paulo; Editing by Ken Wills)