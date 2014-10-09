Presidential candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) gives a news conference after the official vote tally confirmed her in third place in the first round of elections, in Sao Paulo, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA Environmentalist Marina Silva said on Thursday she is still waiting for "answers" on political commitments she is seeking from pro-business candidate Aecio Neves before endorsing him in the Oct. 26 runoff to Brazil's presidential election.

In a statement to parties that backed her unsuccessful presidential bid, Silva said Neves' commitments would be crucial for her support. Silva finished third in Sunday's first round of voting and Neves would benefit from her endorsement as he faces off against President Dilma Rousseff.

A party source said the commitments she is seeking include the defense of the rights of Brazilian Indians and landless peasants, issues that are not among his government proposals.

A document containing a list of commitments she is seeking will be handed to Neves' campaign managers on Friday, said Silva's spokesman, Walter Feldman.

"We hope Neves embraces the idea of political renewal," Feldman told reporters at the meeting at the headquarters of the Brazilian Socialist Party, the main party behind Silva, which endorsed Neves on Wednesday.

Silva, a popular anti-establishment figure, campaigned to renew Brazilian politics by ending the polarization between Neves and Rousseff's parties. In the last election in 2010, Silva remained neutral and did not endorse any runoff candidate.

At stake are most of the 22 million votes that Silva won in Sunday's election that could go to Neves if she endorses him firmly, raising his chances of defeating Rousseff and ending 12 years of government by the Workers' Party.

Neves, the market favorite, won 33.6 percent of the votes to Rousseff's 41.6 percent, a difference of 8 million votes.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)